Joe Budden Reacts To TDE Punch Calling Out Hip-Hop Media After Kendrick Lamar’s SZA Interview

Joe Budden is calling cap on TDE Punch's claims.

Recently, Kendrick Lamar sat down with SZA for Harper's Bazaar, and the interview has since earned mixed reactions. Amid criticism, TDE Punch hopped on Twitter/X to share his take, arguing that hip-hop media might be the problem. "Is it ok to criticize the 'critics'?" he asked. "Cause ultimately we’re just talking about opinions, right? Well my opinion (lol, I’m a critic) is we’re losing perspective on things. Something great or not so great happens, then we talk about it."

"And that’s fine. Again, this is just my opinion today. It might change later. So wait for something great to happen, sleep on it, study it, and find something insightful to say about it. I respect Hip Hop Journalism and feel it’s needed in its truest form. It help keep the culture alive," he continued. "But it’s only a few real ones left. Most of you guys are trash. Just my opinion. That’s why artist don’t want to talk to you."

Joe Budden Discusses TDE Punch's Take On Kendrick Lamar & SZA Interview

During a recent episode of his podcast, however, Joe Budden called cap on Punch's claims. According to him, there were far too many options for this to have been a reasonable excuse. While he acknowledges that some hip-hop outlets can be "weird," he says it would be nice if Kendrick had chosen one for his big interview.