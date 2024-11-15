Joe Budden Proclaims Himself To Be "General Manager Of The Year" Amid Fan Jokes

Is he talking about his podcast or something else?

Joe Budden is at the top of the hip-hop media world right now, with a very successful podcast dishing out hot takes and talking about the state of the culture. A lot of folks tune in to hear what he and his co-hosts have to say, and it looks like their recent onboarding of Marc Lamont Hill has him feeling pretty gassed up. "GM of the year," the rapper and podcaster tweeted this week, which led to a couple of confused reactions. Some just hated on Joe because that's what they do, others needed a clarifier on what "GM" means, and a few folks either assumed this was about something else or clowned his fantasy football performance. Either way, most people just expressed excitement and support concerning Hill's participation.

We wonder what the Joe Budden Podcast collaborator will have to say about its titular host's perspective, such as a recent rant on Gunna and the Young Thug beef speculation. "All this principle and moral s**t, I'm sick of it," he shared on the podcast about Thugger supposedly playing both sides due to his financial and contractual bond with Wunna not lining up with the public narrative. "N****s is out here doing s**t for the dollar that's better than them. I've been fighting trial with the most high-priced lawyers in the universe, I'm taking care of a million n***as... You would be a fool to turn down your top-tier act or say 'Yo, I'm standing on principle, I'm not taking a dollar from you.'"

Joe Budden Is Feeling Like The "GM Of The Year"

Of course, The Joe Budden Podcast includes divisive statements from every single participant, and it makes for some engaging discussion. We've seen them evolve over time when it comes to the big debacle around Lil Wayne, Kendrick Lamar, and the upcoming Super Bowl halftime show, for example.