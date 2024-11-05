Joe Budden Trolls Elon Musk For Ability To "Ride D*ck Like His Life Is Dependent On It"

Joe Budden joked about Elon Musk's passionate support of Donald Trump.

Joe Budden made fun of Elon Musk on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday morning for how passionate his support for Donald Trump has been in recent months. "That boy Elon ride dick like his life is dependent on it lol," Budden wrote. From there, he referenced the X algorithm. "For You tab looking filthy," he wrote with a crying emoji.

Fans had mixed responses to Budden's post in the replies. "Yes it’s disgusting - and the whole time he was talking about how bias the 'liberal social media' was now look at him. Giving out a million dollars a day for Trump, jumping on stage like a Lakers girl," one user wrote. Another user joked: "He’s gonna deactivate our sh*t when Trump loses tonight." One user fired back at Budden: "Like you talk bout Drake for clicks.. goes hand in hand."

Elon Musk Endorses Donald Trump During Rally In Pennsylvania

Elon Musk joins former President Donald Trump on stage at a campaign rally in Butler, Pa., on Oct. 5, 2024. © Jasper Colt/USA TODAY / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Musk endorsed Donald Trump during his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last month. “As you can see I am not just MAGA — I am Dark MAGA,” he made headlines for saying at the event. On Monday night, he attempted to host a town hall on behalf of Trump on X but canceled the event amid technical difficulties. Regardless, Musk did predict the former President would win before going offline. "Well, I think if people vote tomorrow, we’re definitely going to win," he told one listener, as caught by CNN.

Joe Budden Calls Out Elon Musk