Joe Budden Says "Something Funny" Has Been Going On With Megan Thee Stallion's Numbers

Joe Budden says album sales aren't representative of the quality of music.

Joe Budden discussed the success of Megan Thee Stallion's newest release, Megan: Act II, during the latest episode of his podcast. In doing so, he and his co-hosts gave their opinion on the value of album sales and whether it has any standing with regard to an artist's quality of music.

"The numbers to me act as the stock report. I big up Tyler because it's not an artist thing. When we start talking numbers, we're not talking artistry anymore," Budden said. From there, he brought up Megan. "For me, I see the play on the blackboard, but the numbers is gonna tell what is and what's not or why aren't they being manipulated. If we putting you on everything spoken. If we tapping you to host the awards, we giving you the commercials, we putting you everywhere feasible, somebody that spent something to do with this is gonna want to see a number come back. It tells a story."

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During Kamala Harris Rally

Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga.

As for what that story is, Budden said it shows "whoever is on your team is not looking for their payday from the music aspect of what's going on." He once again clarified, "numbers are not a reflection of artistry and quality of music," but praised Tyler, the Creator for being so successful without too many tricks.

Joe Budden Speaks On Megan Thee Stallion's Album Sales