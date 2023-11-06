Joe Budden Gives Props To Megan Thee Stallion For “Cobra:” “You Absolutely Went Crazy On This”

Megan Thee Stallion did not pull any punches on her first single of the year, "Cobra." It is still at the top of the YouTube music trending list, with nearly 4.5 million views on the platform. She shed her past and let out everything that has been weighing on her mentally and emotionally. On top of that, the beat, which is Megan's first-ever producing credit, is fantastic. The swirling synths and guitar samples added to the ambiance of the track. Furthermore, the visuals, while predictable, were still so well put together and highlighted the message of the song.

Needless to say, this was a far cry from her last big single, "Bongos," with Cardi B. It went along with a similar formula that "WAP" did. Raunchy, unapologetic, and it takes itself maybe a little too seriously. One of the many people who maligned that track was Joe Budden. However, he had to eat his words after hearing "Cobra."

Joe Budden Concedes That Megan Thee Stallion Did Her Thing

AllHipHop found a clip on Twitter (X) from Joe Budden's podcast. In the short clip, the host was stunned after listening to the single. To his credit, he did stand up and congratulate Megan for the work she put into it. He even went as far as to say that if people do not like they are just hating to hate. "Meg, yo! I ain’t gon’ lie to you. You absolutely went crazy on this." He continues, "A n**** hate on this, he hatin'. If you don’t like this you hatin’."

[Via]