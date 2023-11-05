50 Cent & Dwight Howard Feud After Rapper Takes Shots At NBA Star Amid Legal Issues

Fif’s Instagram post blasted the basketball player amid his sexual assault accusations, and he had a cold response to the attack.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
The world of NBA basketball isn't the only pop culture sphere that got shook up by Dwight Howard's sexual assault accusations. For those unaware, a man named Stephen Harper claimed that he forced him into a threesome with another man with a cross-dressing, full-bearded male referred to as Kitty, and that he assaulted him. While the star athlete denied all accusations, saying that they only engaged in "consensual kissing," people continue to take shots at this horrible alleged act. For example, 50 Cent recently reposted a picture of him, Denzel Washington, and Top Dawg Entertainment boss Anthony "Top Dawg" Tiffifth courtside at a Lakers game. Since the picture featured Howard towering over them, this is what the rapper used to take aim at him.

"@dangerookipawaa [Top Dawg's Instagram handle] gonna say you made eye contact with Dwight Howard," 50 Cent's post's caption read. "Man me and Denzel thought that motherf***er was alright man. WTF." Then, Howard actually responded to Fif's jabs in the comments section of his post. "Glad I put a smile on your face," he added with a laughing emoji. It's unclear how much of this is legitimate beef and how much of it is just trolling or making light of the situation, but from the looks of it, neither side is too happy with the other.

50 Cent Takes Shots At Dwight Howard In New Instagram Post, Gets A Response

Meanwhile, this is the statement from Dwight Howard's team to AllHipHop concerning the allegations that 50 Cent referred to. "This is a civil case that was made public for profit,” it posits. “In this case, the accuser is solely suing Dwight Howard and has refrained from suing the other party in which he claims to be involved. It is important to know that these matters were never about sexual assault. This was merely about money and greed. Such individuals, have made continuous attempts to elicit payment from Dwight. This has resulted in intimidation of not only Dwight, his family and friends have also been targeted as well. The accuser took to social media, only after being ignored by Howard.

"Over the duration of several years the accuser has set out to hire attorneys. [They] either declined the case or dropped the case after payment from Dwight was denied," it continues. "Dwight hopes that people spend as much time covering his innocence, his numerous ventures to improve the lives of people through his global initiatives, his efforts to improve the quality of life of all people, despite race, creed, culture, sex, sexual orientation, and others." For more news on Dwight Howard and the latest updates on 50 Cent, stay up to date on HNHH.

