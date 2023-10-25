Dwight Howard Claims Accuser Was Mad That He Blocked Him On Instagram

Dwight Howard says Stephen Harper is out to get him.

BYAlexander Cole
Dwight Howard Claims Accuser Was Mad That He Blocked Him On Instagram

As we reported yesterday, former NBA star Dwight Howard is currently being sued by a man named Stephen Harper. Overall, the man in question has some very serious allegations against the basketball star. Essentially, he claims that Howard sexually assaulted him in Howard's home. Allegedly, the two had met online and were going to meet up for sex. When Harper got to Howard's home, there was a man dressed as a woman there, named Kitty. Subsequently, Howard allegedly demanded they have a threesome.

Harper says he wasn't interested, however, Howard allegedly continued to perform sexual acts on him. Furthermore, Howard allegedly tried to coerce the man into giving him oral sex. “Defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper,” the lawsuit reads. “Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him.”

Read More: Dwight Howard To Meet With The Golden State Warriors

Dwight Howard Case Continues

According to a report from The Neighborhood Talk, Dwight Howard is claiming that Stephen Harper was simply out for revenge. In the post above, we get details about how Howard claims Harper gave Howard an ultimatum. This ultimatum came after Howard blocked Harper on Instagram. The former NBA champion says Harper allegedly told him that he could either pay up or face a damaging lawsuit. These strong allegations to make, and it remains unknown if Howard has evidence to support this.

In the original report, it was revealed that Howard admitted to meeting the man for sexual reasons. However, he does maintain that every single interaction was consensual. This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes. Additionally, let us know your thoughts on all of this, down below.

Read More: Dwight Howard Not Being Signed By The Warriors

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.