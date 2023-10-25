Dwight Howard Claims Accuser Was Mad That He Blocked Him On Instagram

As we reported yesterday, former NBA star Dwight Howard is currently being sued by a man named Stephen Harper. Overall, the man in question has some very serious allegations against the basketball star. Essentially, he claims that Howard sexually assaulted him in Howard's home. Allegedly, the two had met online and were going to meet up for sex. When Harper got to Howard's home, there was a man dressed as a woman there, named Kitty. Subsequently, Howard allegedly demanded they have a threesome.

Harper says he wasn't interested, however, Howard allegedly continued to perform sexual acts on him. Furthermore, Howard allegedly tried to coerce the man into giving him oral sex. “Defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper,” the lawsuit reads. “Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him.”

Dwight Howard Case Continues

According to a report from The Neighborhood Talk, Dwight Howard is claiming that Stephen Harper was simply out for revenge. In the post above, we get details about how Howard claims Harper gave Howard an ultimatum. This ultimatum came after Howard blocked Harper on Instagram. The former NBA champion says Harper allegedly told him that he could either pay up or face a damaging lawsuit. These strong allegations to make, and it remains unknown if Howard has evidence to support this.

In the original report, it was revealed that Howard admitted to meeting the man for sexual reasons. However, he does maintain that every single interaction was consensual. This is a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the sports world. We will always keep you informed on all of your favorite athletes. Additionally, let us know your thoughts on all of this, down below.

