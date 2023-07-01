Dwight Howard Sued For Sexual Assault And Battery

Former NBA player Dwight Howard has reportedly been sued for sexual assault and battery by model Stephen Harper. Harper alleges that he began exchanging flirtatious messages with Howard in 2021 before agreeing to meet with him in person. On July 19, 2021, Harper reportedly traveled to Howard’s home after the basketball player suggested a threesome. However, when the third party was revealed to be what Harper described as a “man dressed as a woman”, Harper reiterated that he did not want to have a threesome.

However, Harper claims that when he verbally declined to consent to any sexual acts, Howard grew angry. According to the court documents obtained by RadarOnline, “[The] defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper. Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him.” Continuing, the lawsuit also claims that Howard proceeded to force Harper to perform oral sex on him as well. Representatives for Howard are yet to comment on the suit.

More Trouble For Dwight Howard

These claims, however, are just the most recent allegations against Howard. Royce Reed, the mother of Howard’s eldest child, recently released a number of shocking revelations about the former NBA player. “This man is evil. Y’all fall for it every time. Ask him why he’s telling a 12yo he’s gay bcuz he hadn’t “touched anything” or watching porn with them? Better yet, why it took 4.5 years to fire the nanny that molested 2 of his kids. I got time today. He took this little boy from this grandmother that raised him and kept her in court for 2yrs only to give him to his parents while he was overseas. GTFOHWTBS. So while y’all constantly out here pointing fingers at me, understand there’s a reason why!” Reed also claimed that Howard had asked her to be the “matriarch” of his “polyamory quest”, something she refused to do. Furthermore, she finished her posting with the claim “I have videos and texts. I keep everything.”

The sexual assault case is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop.

