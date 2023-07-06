Royce Reed, the mother of Dwight Howard’s eldest child Braylon, has made some scathing and shocking claims about the NBA star in a recent conversation with The Shade Room. Howard famously won a 2010 defamation case against Reed. The claim was made on the basis that Reed had violated a court order about speaking about Howard.

Furthermore, Reed alleged in 2014 that Howard had abused their son. Howard admitted to beating Braylon with a belt but argued that he didn’t know it was wrong. Howard was not charged in that incident. However, Reed has now made claims about Reed attempting to coerce her into polyamory as well as ignoring child abuse in his home.

Reed Puts Howard On Notice

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

“This man is evil. Y’all fall for it every time. Ask him why he’s telling a 12yo he’s gay bcuz he hadn’t “touched anything” or watching porn with them? Better yet, why it took 4.5 years to fire the nanny that molested 2 of his kids. I got time today. He took this little boy from this grandmother that raised him and kept her in court for 2yrs only to give him to his parents while he was overseas. GTFOHWTBS. So while y’all constantly out here pointing fingers at me, understand there’s a reason why!” Reed also claimed that Howard had asked her to be the “matriarch” of his “polyamory quest”, something she refused to do. Furthermore, she finished her posting with the claim “I have videos and texts. I keep everything.”

Reed’s comments came after Howard posted videos of him working out with his children in his home gym. “Not someone PRETENDING to be a parent 1 day out 365 for the cameras. Don’t make Thursdays turn into Truth Thursday.” Additionally, The Shade Room reported that new court documents had revealed that while living Howard, her underaged son allegedly engaged in “inappropriate conduct with a minor.” However, despite happening under Howard’s supervision, the incident lead to a child neglect charge for Reed. Furthermore, Reed claimed that Howard had sued her and the other mothers of his children over child support.

[via]