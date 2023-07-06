Dwight Howard is nothing if not a workhorse basketball player. The first overall pick in 2004, he went on to have a dominant career in the NBA. Eight-time all-star, five-time all-NBA first team, a championship in 2020. Furthermore, his defense was truly elite. He won back-to-back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year awards and made four all-defensive first teams. Add in an Olympic gold medal and a host of other accolades and you have a first-ballot Hall of Famer right there.

However, Howard isn’t technically retired. Starting in 2022, Howard has been playing in the Taiwanese League. At the end of his first season, he had captured an all-star nod and Most Valuable Import. He also earned first-team honors for both the league as a whole and all-defense. Additionally, he led the team in rebounding. Now it appears that Howard is sharing his mentality with his children.

Howard Preaches Hard Work In Gym Videos

“In the process of being GREAT it’s going to be laughs, frowns, smiles, tears, blood, and sweat but that’s what is needed for us to succeed as individuals and also collectively as a family 🙏🏾I’m just teaching my kids what it means to be resilient, to be determined and to have discipline. Every day is a battle and some battles are going to be harder to win than others, but we have to fight them until we WIN!And if we WIN the day every day we’ll never lose in the end ! We have to finish every mission we begin and follow through. That’s the most important part ! Never say you can’t! Remember Philippians 4:13 🤔… YOU CAN and you will! Just follow through. That’s how you be Great 🙏🏾,” Howard wrote on Instagram.

The caption accompanied a collection of videos of Howard putting his kids through fairly intense workouts. In one video, he leads his kids into their home gym with the caption “Me & my kids walking into the gym @ 7am every morning”. Another shows Howard encouraging his visibly upset son to push through the pain to complete a workout on a stationary bike. His kids are also seen boxing with full pads. In a calmer image, Howard is seen doing Tai Chi with his daughters. For the record, Philippians 4:13 reads “I can do all this through him who gives me strength.”

