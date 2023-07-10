Dwight Howard was having fun about a month ago, commenting on eliminated NBA playoff teams and calling out specific players to join him on his Taiwan team. But now he’s on social media catching a lot of flak for things that are not related to basketball. After being called out by Royce Reed, the mother of his eldest child Braylon, about abusing his son, Dwight is now in hot water regarding Reed and how he handled her pregnancy. Reed said that when she told him about being pregnant, Dwight Howard then ghosted her for two days before any response.

When Reed finally talked to his best friend, she alleged that “This man offered me a massive amount of money to say that Braylon was not his. That they would pay for my house, they would pay off any debt that I had, that they would give me a certain amount of money a month if I said that it wasn’t his.” Royce Reed said no to these offers and got attorneys involved. Reportedly, she says that Dwight Howard and the Orlando Magic asked to have a paternity test conducted at their facility, to which she refused.

Read more: Royce Reed Calls Dwight Howard “Evil” While Addressing Allegations About NBA Star

Dwight Howard Is Catching All The Smoke

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Neighborhood Talk (@theneighborhoodtalk)

Dwight Howard and Royce Reed have been going at it for over a decade now. Howard sued Reed for defamation in 2010, which he won. She spoke about how Dwight would beat Braylon with a belt in 2014, continuing to ignore the court order regarding speaking about Dwight Howard. The two have been trying to make joint parenting work for some time, but Reed is through with keeping silent on the drama. She wants everyone to know that he is “evil,” making allegations left and right.

Howard has yet to comment on these accusations outright. However, he posted on his social media that he was working out with his kids at his home gym. He’s showcasing that he’s a good parent by instilling good habits in his children. But with this current accusation, it’s clear that Royce Reed doesn’t care about Dwight Howard’s home gym workouts. She’s also not a fan of his parenting style, as she accused him of allegedly beating Braylon with a belt. Howard admitted to doing so but didn’t consider it to be “wrong.” He still plays basketball in the Taiwanese League.

Read more: Dwight Howard Claims His Prime Was Better Than Nikola Jokic

[Via]