sexual battery
- SportsJackson Mahomes Reportedly Facing Reduced Charges In Assault CaseMahomes' alleged victim has not cooperated with prosecutors, leading to a motion to dismiss.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureVin Diesel Denies Sexual Battery AllegationsDiesel's attorney said the actor "categorically denied" the "outlandish" claims.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureVin Diesel Sued For Sexual Battery By Former AssistantAsta Jonasson alleges that Diesel assaulted her during the filming of "Fast Five."By Ben Mock
- SportsDwight Howard Speaks Out After Allegations Of Child Neglect And Sexual AssaultThe former NBA pro finally addressed recent rumors.By Ben Mock
- SportsDwight Howard Sued For Sexual Assault And BatteryThe claims stem from an alleged 2021 threesome.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureJackson Mahomes Arrested For Sexual BatteryMahomes is being charged in connection with a February incident.By Ben Mock
- CrimeBill Cosby Reacts To Being Found Liable In Sexual Battery Case: "Booyah!"Bill Cosby has been found liable in a civil case regarding sexual battery that was brought against the disgraced comedian.By Cole Blake
- GossipComedian Andy Dick Arrest On Suspicion Of Sexual Battery: ReportThe comedy icon was arrested once again—following two last year—but this time, he's reportedly accused of sexually assaulting a man in an RV.By Erika Marie
- MusicDiplo Reportedly Sued By Ex-Fling For Sexual BatteryThe woman Diplo has filed a restraining order against and sued for stalking and harassing him has now filed her own lawsuit against the DJ.By Kevin Goddard
- CrimeDame Dash Attends Court Hearing For $50 Million Sexual Battery Lawsuit Against Him"All problems will be handled 2020."By Lynn S.
- CrimeMally Mall Sued For Allegedly Drugging & Raping Fitness Model: ReportHe's denied the allegations.By Erika Marie
- CrimeDame Dash Pulls Receipts On Sexual Battery Accuser Alleged Extortion AttemptDame Dash is still fighting against the recently filed $50M lawsuit.By Aron A.
- GossipUsher's Herpes Accuser Drops Lawsuit Against Him: ReportQuantasia Sharpton's case against Usher has been dropped.By Aron A.
- SocietyPorn Actress Nikki Benz Sues Former Employers For Sexual BatteryNikki Benz officially sues Brazzers, MindGeek, Tony T. and Ramon Nomar for "Sexual Battery."By Devin Ch
- MusicThe Game's Sexual Assault Accuser Claims He's Hiding Millions To Avoid Paying HerThe Game may have to speak under oath and show his financial assets. By Chantilly Post
- MusicToo Short Calls Sexual Battery Lawsuit "Extortion," Plans To CountersueToo Short says his accuser is only after money. By Aron A.
- MusicToo Short Reportedly Sued For Sexual BatteryToo $hort is being accused of sexually assaulting a woman.
By Aron A.
- MusicSeal Accused Of Sexual Battery By Former NeighbourSeal is the latest celebrity to be accused of unauthorized sexual acts. By Chantilly Post
- NewsGraphic Details Of Kodak Black's Rape Charge Are RevealedA couple of days after Kodak Black was extradited to South Carolina, details of the warrant for his alleged sexual battery have been revealed. By Angus Walker
- NewsKodak Black Released In Florida, Moved To South Carolina To Face Sex ChargeKodak Black was released from jail in Florida and extradited to South Carolina, where he is set to begin a trial for sexual battery. By Angus Walker
- NewsRay J Pleads Not Guilty To Sexual BatteryRay J pleads not guilty to misdemeanor charges of sexual battery, among others.By Rose Lilah
- NewsRay J Charged With Sexual Battery, Resisting ArrestRay J has been hit hit with 10 charges over an event that took place at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in May.By Trevor Smith