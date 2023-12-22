Vin Diesel Denies Sexual Battery Allegations

Vin Diesel has "categorically denied" allegations of sexual battery made against him by his former assistant. "Let me be very clear: Vin Diesel categorically denies this claim in its entirety. This is the first he has ever heard about this more than 13-year-old claim made by a purportedly nine-day employee. There is clear evidence which completely refutes these outlandish allegations," Diesel's attorney Bryan Freedman told Variety.

Diesel and his sister, Samantha Vincent were both named in the lawsuit filed in California earlier this week. The suit was first reported by Vanity Fair. While the alleged victim signed an NDA, she was able to file suit against Diesel due to California's Speak Out Act. The Act prevents the enforcement of NDAs in cases of sexual assault. Furthermore, it temporarily waives the statute of limitations on sexual assault cases occurring in 2009 or later.

What Is Vin Diesel Accused Of?

Actor Vin Diesel attends a photocall for 'Fast & Furious 5' at the Santo Mauro Hotel on April 26, 2011 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Fotonoticias/FilmMagic)

The lawsuit was brought against Diesel by Asta Jonasson, who briefly worked as Diesel's assistant during the production of Fast Five. According to Jonasson's suit, she was present for a hotel suite party in which Diesel was entertaining a number of women. However, after the last woman left, Diesel reportedly assaulted Jonasson. The assault allegedly happened when she tried to get Diesel to discreetly leave the hotel.

Per the suit, Diesel forcibly grabbed her and kissed her without consent while also allegedly groping her breast. Jonasson's suit goes on to allege that Diesel lifted up her dress and attempted to pull down her underwear. Furthermore, she alleges that he pinned her against a wall and placed her hand on his erection. Diesel then reportedly masturbated on her before leaving. Hours after the alleged assault, Jonasson said she received a call from Diesel's sister. Vincent serves as the president of his production company. During that call, Jonasson was abruptly fired from her job. She alleges this was due to her resistance to Diesel's assault. Diesel is yet to respond to the allegations. Additionally, Jonasson stated she did not come forward earlier due to shame, and fear of reprisal given her green card status.

