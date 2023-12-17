Christian Keyes Accuses "Powerful Man" Of Sexual Harassment, Claudia Jordan Praises His "Bravery"

Recently, Christian Keyes came forward to share his story of being sexually harassed. He claims that the person responsible is a "powerful man" in Hollywood, though he hasn't disclosed his name. He explained that while he's tried to forgive this person, it's grown difficult as they're widely praised.

At one point, he also unveiled a small recording device, revealing that he's been carrying something similar for years. He says that sometime soon, he'll be handing over the recordings he's captured of this person to authorities. “The wonderful thing about confidentiality agreements and non-disclosure agreements is that they can’t prevent you from turning all of those things over to the police,” he explained. “Because sexual harassment is a crime, attempted sexual assault is a felony.”

Christian Keyes Claims To Have Recordings

Keyes claims to have rejected the unnamed man on various occasions. He says that he started carrying the recording device in order to have evidence if his refusal to participate impacted his career. "I was like, ‘I need to protect me. I’m saying no, and I don’t want this person, as powerful as they are, to try to get in the way of my work.’ So I started recording,” he recalled. Keyes alleges that the man once offered him $100K to “take his clothes off," attempted to get into bed with him, and more.

Countless fans and peers have shown the actor support after hearing his story, noting how difficult it can be for victims to come forward. Claudia Jordan, for example, took to her Instagram Story to applaud him. "He told me some of this 15 years ago verbatim and said one day he was going to come forward," she wrote. "I commend him for his bravery!!"

Claudia Jordan Supports Christian Keyes

