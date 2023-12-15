Dwight Howard Seeks Dismissal Of Stephen Harper Lawsuit

Dwight Howard has filed a motion seeking a pre-trial dismissal of the lawsuit brought against him by Stephen Harper. Howard's motion calls Harper's alleged assault "consensual". Additionally, the motion also states that the lawsuit is "frivolous" and born of "unrequited love" on the part of Harper. Furthermore, Howard and his legal team accused Harper's attorneys of submitting doctored text messages as evidence. This came after Harper's team filed previously unseen text messages to the court.

"In short, the totality of the text messages between Mr. Howard and Mr. Harper make it abundantly clear that Mr. Harper's claims are frivolous, that he was a willing participant in the events of July 19, 2021, and the early morning hours of July 20, 2021, and that the touching of his person had been invited by him. More importantly, the explicit messages not only show consent but also that Mr. Harper was initiating some of the sexual contact. Mr. Harper not only invited the initial experience, but tried to initiate a second encounter because the first was so enjoyable," Howard's motion read in part. The court has yet to rule on the motion.

What Is Dwight Howard Accused Of Doing?

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - FEBRUARY 19: Center Dwight Howard #12 of the Taoyuan Leopards reacts at the courtduring the T1 League game between TaiwanBeer HeroBears and Taoyuan Leopards at University of Taipei Tianmu Gymnasium on February 19, 2023 in Taipei, Taiwan. (Photo by Gene Wang/Getty Images)

Howard has been accused of sexually assaulting a man at his home. Howard has formally denied sexually assaulting model Stephen Harper. However, he did not deny inviting Harper to his home for a threesome, which allegedly involved a cross-dresser named Kitty. Furthermore, Harper alleges that he was forced to perform sexual acts on Howard and that Howard performed non-consensual acts on him after he objected to participating in the activity.

Furthermore, allegations of Howard's predatory behavior have been corroborated in the months following the Harper's lawsuit. "He goes to sex parties and preys on younger men. That is why he originally why he threatened, forced, and tried to intimidate me into signing a NDA," influencer and author Masin Elije wrote on social media. Additionally, Elije claimed that they had also been harassed by "Kitty" in 2018. It is believed that is the same cross-dresser that Howard used in an attempted threesome with model Stephen Harper.

