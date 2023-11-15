Dwight Howard Wanted To Be Polyamorous, Royce Reed Claims

In the latest part of her extensive interview with Carlos King, Royce Reed repeated claims she made earlier this year that she rejected demands from Dwight Howard to become polyamorous. Reed revealed that Howard had come to her on numerous occasions to express a desire for him to see other women and for them to have experiences with other women. However, Reed says that she shut down the topic every time it was raised.

Of course, it's not the first time that Reed has brought up Howard in the interview. In a previous part, Reed painted a scathing picture of indifference on the part of Howard towards her pregnancy. As Reed tells it, Howard tried to ditch her as soon as she told him she was pregnant. Howard allegedly tried to get her to sign an NDA while also demanding that she not put his name on the birth certificate or the baby registry.

Reed Repeats Claims Of Polyamory

Furthermore, as mentioned, this is not the first time that Reed has alleged that Howard wanted to pursue polyamory. "This man is evil. Y'all fall for it every time. Ask him why he's telling a 12yo he's gay bcuz he hadn't "touched anything" or watching porn with them? Better yet, why it took 4.5 years to fire the nanny that molested 2 of his kids. I got time today. He took this little boy from this grandmother that raised him and kept her in court for 2yrs only to give him to his parents while he was overseas. GTFOHWTBS. So while y'all constantly out here pointing fingers at me, understand there's a reason why!" Reed wrote on Instagram in July. She also claimed that Howard had asked her to be the "matriarch" of his "polyamory quest", something she refused to do. Furthermore, she finished her posting with the claim "I have videos and texts. I keep everything."

Reed's new bombshell interview, which also took aim at Shaq , comes amid mounting legal issues for Howard. Howard has been accused of sexually assaulting a man at his home. Howard has formally denied sexually assaulting model Stephen Harper. However, he did not deny inviting Harper to his home for a threesome, which allegedly involved a cross-dresser named Kitty. Furthermore, Harper alleges that he was forced to perform sexual acts on Howard and that Howard performed non-consensual acts on him after he objected to participating in the account. Howard has been sued by Harper but has not been formally charged with a crime.

