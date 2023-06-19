Royce Reed Net Worth: What Is The "Basketball Wives" Star Worth?

She was an explosive figure on Basketball Wives, and fans still talk about Royce Reed. The reality star and professional dancer made waves on reality television, but how has that impacted her finances? CelebrityNetWorth states that in 2023, Royce's net worth stands at $1.5 million.

Royce Reed: Early Career As An NBA Dancer

Royce Reed of "Basketball Wives" attends Ciroc Vodka presents exclusive NBA All-Star weekend party hosted by Kris Humphries at Rolling Stone Restaurant & Lounge on February 20, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Brian To/FilmMagic)

In the glitz and glam of the reality TV world, few stars shine as brightly as Royce Reed. Born in 1980, Reed pursued her passion for dance from an early age. She danced her way onto the courts of the NBA, showcasing her skills for the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic. Though these early years weren't lucrative, they set the stage for Reed's explosive entrance into reality TV and her pathway to substantial wealth.

Time On Reality Television & Basketball Wives

Reed burst onto our screens with VH1's Basketball Wives in 2010, blending charm, ambition, and a knack for drama. The reality show was a platform for her vibrant personality. It also provided a direct route to a steadily increasing income. Over four seasons, Reed's profile (and net worth) grew exponentially. It's clear that her time on reality TV significantly contributed to this impressive sum.

Other Ventures & Business Moves

Royce Reed (R) and her son Braylon Howard attend the 16th Annual Children's Athletic Games & Family Jazz Festival at Victoria Regional Park on April 24, 2010 in Carson, California. (Photo by Maury Phillips/WireImage)

But the scope of Reed's earnings doesn't stop at reality TV. Her entrepreneurial spirit has driven her to diversify her income streams. In 2011, she channeled her love for dance into a successful business venture: an Orlando-based dance company. Moreover, she has strategically leveraged her reality TV fame, engaging in various endorsement deals and partnerships. While lesser known than her television appearances, these activities contribute significantly to her net worth, demonstrating her keen sense of business.

Royce Reed's Personal Life

MIAMI - FEBRUARY 17: Suzanne Ketcham, Jennifer Williams, Royce Reed and Evelyn Lozada of the reality show NBA Housewives attend the grand opening of Boca Tanning Club Brickell on February 17, 2010 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

While her professional life has brought her significant financial success, Reed's personal life, often in the spotlight due to her reality star status, has been a mix of highs and lows. As the mother to a son with former NBA star Dwight Howard, she's navigated complex legal battles and public scrutiny, always putting her son's wellbeing first. This dedication extends beyond her immediate family, too. Reed actively uses her platform and wealth to contribute to charitable causes, primarily those supporting women and children. Though these endeavors might not directly contribute to her net worth, they undoubtedly enrich her worth.

Recap Royce Reed's Net Worth

Royce Reed has cultivated a significant net worth through hard work and a dash of reality TV stardom, from the dance courts to the reality TV stage and beyond. But looking beyond the dollar signs, we see an even more valuable portfolio - one of resilience, strength, and an unwavering commitment to her passions and values.

With a net worth of $1.5 million as of 2023, Reed stands as a testament to the potential of reality TV stars to not only build wealth but also leverage it in ways that speak to their character. As we continue to track the career and earnings of Reed, we can't wait to see where her journey takes her next. After all, in reality TV, the only certainty is unpredictability.