Boosie Badazz Urges Dwight Howard To Give More Details On His Sexuality

In a recent VladTV interview, Boosie delved into the contentious legal battle surrounding former NBA star Dwight Howard. Boosie is not one to shy away from conversations about homosexuality in particular. In fact, he's one of hip-hop's biggest advocates against it. As HNHH previously reported, Boosie Badazz was facing backlash yet again, for comments he made just a couple weeks ago. That time for expressing his views on the LGBTQ community and emphasizing his determination to ensure that his sons do not identify with it. He has been vocal about his stance, going as far as disclosing that he turned down a $250,000 offer to perform at an LGBTQ community event.

However, it seems that now Boosie has more to say. Regarding his thoughts on Dwight Howard specifically. For context, a gay man had filed a lawsuit against Howard, alleging a non-consensual encounter that occurred during a visit to Howard's residence. Reportedly, an unexpected trans woman also became involved. The conversation that unfolded between Vlad and Boosie raised intriguing questions about celebrity privacy and the shifting societal norms that now influence public figures' personal lives. Dwight Howard, a renowned basketball player, has graced the headlines not just for his athleticism but also for his ongoing legal woes.

Read More: Lil Nas X Responds To Tweet Calling BET Homophobic

Boosie Gets Candid With Vlad

The lawsuit and recent allegations against Howard have ignited several convos on social media, with many curious about the dynamics of his personal life. Since then, Howard has told people to stay out of his business. Vlad and Boosie began by considering why Howard might be hesitant to openly discuss his sexuality and the possible parallels with openly gay artist Lil Nas X. The comparison between Howard and Lil Nas X is undeniably interesting. Both are prominent figures, but they stand on opposing sides of the spectrum regarding their sexual orientation. Lil Nas X's decision to publicly embrace his identity as a gay artist has been widely celebrated, signifying a significant shift in societal norms and acceptance.

On the other hand, Howard's situation, marked by a lawsuit and alleged non-consensual involvement, seems to underscore the difficulty some public figures face when navigating their personal lives in the public eye. The conversation between Vlad and Boosie delved into the implications of these evolving societal norms on celebrities and their personal lives. During the interview, Boosie said that Dwight should just outright come out and "confess." "I would tell him, confess to the press," Boosie said. "Stop playing. Real sh**, you like d**k, then you like d**k! Confess to the press. This ain't 1990. You not gonna be banned from social s**t. He don't wanna face the backlash." Let us know your thoughts on HNHH.

Read More: Dwight Howard Tells People To Stay Out Of His Business