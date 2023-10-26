Dwight Howard “Preys On Younger Men” According To Alleged Former Lover

An alleged former partner of Dwight Howard has reportedly broken a 2018 NDA to corroborate the claims of sexual assault being made against the basketball player. "He goes to sex parties and preys on younger men, which is why he originally why he threatened, forced, and tried to intimidate me into signing a NDA," influencer and author Masin Elije wrote on social media. Furthermore, Elije claimed that they had also been harassed by "Kitty" in 2018, the same cross-dresser that Howard used in an attempted threesome with model Stephen Harper.

Howard has formally denied sexually assaulting model Stephen Harper. Howver, he did not deny inviting Harper to his home for a threesome, which allegedly involved the aforementioned Kitty. Based on the accounts given by Howard and Harper. Furthermore, Harper alleges that he was forced to perform sexual acts on Howard and that Howard performed non-consensual acts on him after he objected to participating in the account. Howard has been sued by Harper but has not been formally charged with a crime.

Read More: Dwight Howard Claims Accuser Was Mad That He Blocked Him On Instagram

Stephen A. And Ma$e Address Dwight Howard Saga

Meanwhile, the lawsuit has become the prime topic for a number of sports media personalities. Stephen A. Smith has claimed that the details of the Dwight Howard lawsuit, namely that he performed non-consensual acts on model Stephen Harper, is the reason that Howard went unsigned in the NBA this past offseason. The ESPN personality made his claims on the most recent episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, becoming visibly disgusted while reading Harper's account of what Howard did to him following an invitation for a threesome at Howard's home.

Elsewhere, on It Is What It Is, Ma$e gave a similar conclusion to Smith. However, the rapper focused more on Howard's sexuality than the claims of sexual assault. We gotta stop saying it doesn't matter what happens behind closed doors because it does matter. People wouldn't be talking about it if it didn't matter. There's a reason that 30 teams didn't sign Dwight Howard," the rapper argued. However, at no point in the monologue does Ma$e refer to the accusations being made against Howard.

Read More: Dwight Howard Makes Bizzare Threat If He Doesn’t Make The US Olympic Team

[via]