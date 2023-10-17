Boosie Badazz Makes Controversial Comments About “Pushing P” On Teenage Sons

Boosie Badazz is under fire once again. This time, its for sharing his beliefs about LGBTQ community and making sure his sons don't "stray that way." He's made his stance loud and clear, even revealing once that "he shot down an offer of $250,000 to perform at an event in support of the LGBTQ community." However, during a new interview, Boosie is doubling down on his comments and emphasized how fathers need to be more active in having them pursue options with women.

"As a father we gotta be more hands on," Boosie says. "We gotta be more hands on with raising out kids and letting 'em know whats right. By the time they're 16, they gotta be pushing P." By the time they're 15, you gotta send them to the movies with the girls. They're gonna get blinded by what they see on TV and things like that. If we just let them watch what everyone's doing, they're gonna stray that way." People reacted in the comments. "A predator.. This is disgusting," one person said. "Why do y’all keep giving this man a platform?? he needs help," another asked.

Boosie Badazz' Comments Did Not Sit Well With Social Media

Furthermore, Boosie's history of expressing homophobic views has been marked by several public confrontations and feuds that have made headlines over the years. One notable incident happened after Lil Nas X's 2021 BET Awards performance where he made out with his backup dancer. This resulted in Boosie directing a derogatory slur towards Lil Nas X, along with saying that he should kill himself. Boosie's strong disapproval of this moment led to a heated exchange that brought the issue of homophobia in the hip-hop community to the forefront.

In addition to his feud with Lil Nas X, Boosie also found himself in controversy with actress Gabrielle Union. He openly criticized Union for her supportive stance regarding her transgender daughter, demonstrating a lack of understanding and empathy towards the transgender community. These incidents involving Boosie have underscored the need for greater awareness and education on LGBTQ+ issues in the entertainment industry and society as a whole.

