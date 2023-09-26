Boosie Badazz Claims He Turned Down $250k To Perform At An LGBTQ Event

Boosie Badazz says he once shot down an offer of $250,000 to perform at an event in support of the LGBTQ community. Recalling the offer during a recent interview with The Danza Project, Boosie explained that accepting would’ve gone against his beliefs.

“Companies don’t wanna mess with me for the things I speak about. It’s a lot of losses and it’s a lot of gains also. But I’m not being real for money,” Boosie said. “If that’s the case, I can sell my soul for anything. I’ve been offered a quarter-million to go to perform at LGBT community things, big money. I told them I have nothing against it at all, but that’s not what I push and that’s not what I believe in.”

Boosie Attends 2023 BET Awards

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Boosie Badazz arrives at the 2023 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images)

In addition to losing out on the $250,000, Boosie’s homophobia has also resulted in numerous public feuds over the years. He once called Lil Nas X a slur while telling the then-22-year-old to kill himself. Boosie was upset with Nas’ 2021 performance at that year’s BET Awards, during which he kissed another man. He has also had beef with Gabrielle Union, calling out the actress for supporting her transgender daughter.

Boosie Badazz On Turning Down Offer To Support LGBTQ Community

Despite the numerous incidents and his latest remarks, Boosie has claimed not to be homophobic. Appearing on My Expert Opinion, back in June, he argued that much of the drama has been taken out of context. “People have to understand that it’s not the same stroke for the same folk,” he said. “My fuckin’ assistant manager is gay as fuck. Like, bruh. I don’t know where people get that from. He understands me, he know I don’t have any ill will towards those people. He deals with money, he deals with business. It ain’t never looked at like that. I trust gay people more than I trust regular people.”

