LGBTQ Community
- MusicBoosie Badazz Claims The LGBTQ+ Community Is Bullying HimBoosie Badazz is playing the victim.By Cole Blake
- MusicBoosie Badazz Claims He Turned Down $250k To Perform At An LGBTQ EventBoosie Badazz says supporting the LGBTQ community is "not what I believe in.”By Cole Blake
- LifeBlueface Responds To Gay TikToker Dropping Receipts Of Their Alleged Relationship: "I Am The TRUTH"The 26-year-old doesn't plan on suing for defamation. In fact, he finds the allegations laughable.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBeyonce Shares New Song For Her Birthday From LGBTQ+ Icons Ahead Of L.A. Show"Nine Four Eight One" is a club-ready track that arrived amid rumors that Diana Ross is singing happy birthday to her during her show tonight.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMadonna Seemingly Comes Out As Gay In New TikTokThe "Material Girl" singer has never been shy about showing love to her friends of the same sex.By Balen Mautone
- Pop CultureTokyo Toni Goes Off On LGBTQ Community, "I Don't Like Transgenders"Tokyo threw shots at Saucy Santana for being feminine with a beard.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureMichael Blackson Jokes About Brittney Griner, Receives BacklashMichael says he's not changing the way he tells jokes for anyone.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureCoi Leray & Lil Kim Show Support For Pride Month In New Thirst TrapsCoi & Kim served some eye-catching looks this past weekend in celebration of Pride month.By Lawrencia Grose
- LifeMass Shooting In Gay District Of Norway, 2 Dead 19 InjuredThe shooting that took place outside of a gay establishment in Oslo is now being classified as terrorism.By Lawrencia Grose
- Pop CultureSaucy Santana Explains Why Gays Run The WorldSantana says women call on gays to solve a lot of their problems.By Lawrencia Grose
- Sports50 Cent Shares His Thoughts On NFL's First Openly Transgender Cheerleader, Justine LindsayThe South Jamaica native's post has since been removed.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDaBaby Explains His Problematic Rolling Loud Comments: "I'm Not Tripping On Gay People"DaBaby dropped by "The Breakfast Club" to discuss his love for Lizzo and Ye, being "cancelled," and his beef with Brandon Bills, among other things.By Hayley Hynes
- Original ContentSaucy Santana Discusses Linking Up With Nicki Minaj & Rumors That "Walk" Is A DissSaucy Santana joins us for HNHH's "12 Days of Christmas" kick-off! We discuss his rapid ascension since "Walk Em Like A Dog" in 2019, the rumors surrounding "Walk," his relationship with Nicki Minaj, the importance of TikTok and much more.By Joshua Robinson
- TVDave Chappelle Addresses DaBaby's Backlash Over Homophobic CommentsDave Chappelle speaks on DaBaby's controversial comments at Rolling Loud in his new Netflix special, "The Closer." By Aron A.
- MoviesMarvel Releases New "Eternals'" Trailer Showcasing LGBTQ+ FamilyMarvel delivers a new “Eternals” trailer, creating hype as the movie's release date fast approaches.By Isiah Cowan
- Pop CultureMarvel Comics Reveals The Next Captain America Will Be A Gay TeenagerMarvel Comics announces Aaron Fischer, an openly gay teenager, will be debut as a new iteration of Captain America when "The United States of Captain America" releases in June.By Joshua Robinson
- SportsDwayne Wade Shares New Photos Of Zaya & Expresses His Unconditional LoveDwayne Wade explains and expresses his unconditional love for his daughter Zaya. By Veracia Ankrah
- TVSpongebob Squarepants Confirmed To Be Gay By NickelodeonNickelodeon appeared to confirm that the character Spongebob Squarepants is in fact gay in a tweet celebrating Pride month.By Lynn S.
- GramJustice Smith Comes Out As Queer While Stressing That “All Black Lives Matter”Actor Justice Smith came out as queer on an Instagram post in which he expressed his disappointment over the lack of support for Black queer and trans lives specifically.By Lynn S.
- TVWendy Williams Apologizes For Rant About Gay MenWendy Williams apologized for the comments she made about gay men during the Hot Topics segment on her show after sparking outrage.By Lynn S.
- TVApple Releases Groundbreaking Trailer For LGBTQ Docuseries "Visible"Apple TV's “Visible: Out On Television” docuseries will showcase the development of LGBTQ characters in mainstream television and media. By Dominiq R.
- TVRuby Rose's "Batwoman" Reveals Sexual Orientation To Gotham City"Batwoman" is the first superhero series with an openly gay protagonist.By Alexander Cole