Madonna may have just come out as gay, is you believe her social media post. The Queen of Pop famously dated numerous iconic men of the ’80s, ‘90s, and 2000s, but now, she’s proving that she can go both ways with a TikTok of her seemingly coming out as a lesbian.

On Sunday (October 9), the 64-year-old pop icon posted a video of herself attempting to throw a pair of pink panties into a bin. A caption overtop the video stated, “If I miss, I’m Gay!”.

(Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Madonna misses the shot horribly, before turning to the camera, shrugging, and walking away. Fans were left both confused and curious, unsure if the icon was using the platform to seriously announce her sexuality, or if she was just hopping on the trend for fun.

Regardless, if the star intended this to be an authentic announcement, it really shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. The mother of six has been an icon for sexual expression her entire career. She’s also been a leader in advocating for gender rights and while the star has previously been married to men such as Sean Penn and Guy Ritchie, she has never shied away from flirting with women, either.

In 2003, the singer famously kissed both Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera at the MTV VMAs and she did not hesitate to recreate the moment with the “Princess of Pop” at her wedding to Sam Asghari earlier this year.

These experiences, along with intimate moments with multiple other women, could probably have been taken as hints that it was just a matter of time until a reveal like this showed up on Madonna’s feed.

With this one TikTok, Madonna has once again shown the world that her name is more than capable of captivating Hollywood. Maybe this will be what gets Kendrick Lamar’s attention to instigate that collab Madonna has always wanted.

