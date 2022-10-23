Madonna, often referred to as the “Queen of Pop,” hopped on Instagram yesterday to set the record straight for a few people. The 64-year-old has been trending recently for her social media uploads, but she’s letting everyone know that her influence stems further than just a few measly videos.

The songstress referred to her book, “S.E.X,” to explain the impact she has had on women in the industry. “In addition to photos of me naked, there were photos of men kissing men, woman kissing woman, and me kissing everyone,” she wrote.

Continuing, the mother of six added that she also wrote about “sexual fantasies,” speaking about sexuality ironically.

After its release, she was shamed by dozens of people for empowering herself as a woman. Madonna was called every foul name in the book, like “whore, witch, a heretic, and the devil.” Nonetheless, it did not alter her way of thinking, nor did it make her behave any differently than she had before.

Honing in on the importance of her actions, she wrote, “Now Cardi B can sing about her WAP. Kim Kardashian can grace the cover of any magazine with her naked a** and Miley Cyrus can come in like a wrecking ball.”

She concluded with, “You’re welcome b*tches [clown emoji].”

madonna gently setting the record straight for the kids who think she just makes silly tiktoks pic.twitter.com/dzu3lsYf5z — matt (@mattxiv) October 22, 2022

In other news regarding the Michigan native, she seemingly came out as gay in a recent TikTok clip. The video showed herself attempting to throw a pair of pink panties into a bin. A caption overtop the video stated, “If I miss, I’m Gay!”

