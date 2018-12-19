lesbian
- MusicLakeyah Claps Back At Backlash For Rapping About Men As A LesbianThe Milwaukee MC said that she does so to relate to a broader audience.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMadonna Seemingly Comes Out As Gay In New TikTokThe "Material Girl" singer has never been shy about showing love to her friends of the same sex.By Balen Mautone
- RelationshipsRebel Wilson Goes Public With GirlfriendRebel Wilson celebrates Pride Month with the reveal of a new relationship.By Quam Odunsi
- AnticsCoi Leray Realized She Wasn't A Lesbian After She "Ate P*ssy"Coi Leray made the comments while on Instagram Live with Nicki Minaj.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureAlicia Keys Reacts To Janet Jackson Choosing Her When Asked About Potential Lesbian FlingKeys revisited a quote from an interview Jackson did with E! many years ago.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKehlani Details How The Father Of Her Child Reacted To Her Coming Out As LesbianKehlani recently spoke about how the father of her child handled her coming out as a lesbian.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKehlani Speaks On Her Privilege As A Straight-Presenting Lesbian ArtistKehlani speaks about their privilege as a cisgender-presenting straight-presenting artist after coming out as lesbian.By Alex Zidel
- MusicKehlani Comes Out As A LesbianKehlani came out as a lesbian on Instagram Live.By Alex Zidel
- GramNiecy Nash Addresses Person Who Says She Lost Fans After Marrying A WomanThe long and short of it is, Nash isn't worried about people who place her personal life above her art.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureParis Jackson Criticized For Playing A Lesbian Jesus In "Habit"Paris Jackson receives criticism for portraying Jesus as a lesbian in upcoming movie.By O.I.
- RelationshipsDa Brat Is Nervous Speaking About Sexuality: "It Wasn't Cool Back In The Day"Da Brat recently confirmed her romantic relationship with Jesseca Dupart and shared why she decided not to speak on her personal life before now.By Erika Marie
- RandomPornhub Releases First-Ever Non Adult FilmPornhub goes live with an hour-long documentary about the lesbian strip club scene in Los Angeles called "Shakedown."By Alex Zidel
- NewsSame Sex Kissing Scene In "Rise of Skywalker" Removed In SingaporeThe brief kissing scene was removed for Singapore audiences. By Aida C.
- RelationshipsYoung M.A No Longer Identifies As A Lesbian: See Her Reason WhyYoung M.A doesn't want to be known as just a lesbian rapper.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureRuby Rose Says New "Batwoman" Series Will Have "Someone For Everyone"Ruby Rose opens up about her new CW series. By Chantilly Post
- SocietyLGBTQ History Will Be Taught In Illinois Schools: ReportProgressive ideasBy Karlton Jahmal
- EntertainmentChristian Mom Group Boycotting "Toy Story 4" For "Dangerous" Lesbian SceneOne Million Moms is really making a scene.By Chantilly Post
- MusicR. Kelly's Daughter On Coming Out As Trans & Lesbian: "I Was So Scared"Jaah Kelly came out as a trans man when she was 14 but now, she identifies as a lesbian.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentPolice Arrest Teens For Beating Up Lesbian Couple That Wouldn't Kiss: ReportThe homophobic attack happened on a bus. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentRuby Rose To Play First Lesbian "Batwoman" In New CW SeriesThe Vancouver-shot project is arriving soon.By Chantilly Post
- SocietyPornhub Shares Women's Top Porn Searches For International Women's DayThe top porn categories for women have been revealed by Pornhub.By Alex Zidel
- TVHalsey Crops The Top At Her Performance For "The Voice" Finale"Younger me is stoked."By Brynjar Chapman