Julia Fox Makes Kanye West Fans Do A Double Take After Coming Out As A Lesbian

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1250 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ladyland 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 29: Julia Fox attends Ladyland 2024 at Under The K Bridge on June 29, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)
Many folks reacted supportively and with curiosity to Julia Fox's story, especially those invested in her public fling with Ye.

Julia Fox has come out as a lesbian, and amid a whole slew of supportive and heartening messages of love, there were a few fans looking back at past relationships with a very different lens. But first, the important part: she responded in a TikTok to a user who had the following message. "I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like ‘Aww, you hate that man. You literally hate him.'" "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again," the actress remarked. While she married Peter Artemiev from 2018 to 2020, she had previously spoken about wanting to "explore" her true sexuality.

"Like, maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them," Julia Fox said in a 2022 Ziwe interview. This recalled the short-lived fling she had with Kanye West in many fans' eyes, especially her recent claim in a New York Times interview that she and Ye never had sex. As such, many wondered what his reaction to this news must be, and whether or not it was something that Fox already confided in him or other partners or members of her inner personal circle.

Read More: Julia Fox Turns Heads With Nude Bodysuit At Mugler Paris Fashion Week Show

Julia Fox Comes Out

"You know, it was actually a blessing that he came into my life," Julia Fox said of Kanye West during this NYT conversation. "He kind of shook up my team in a way where a lot of the creative control was then given back to me. I’d get into fights with my creative team about it and be really upset about it, but then ultimately always concede and just do what they wanted me to do because it was easier than arguing.

"When he left, it was like, ‘Well, I’m gonna do what I wanna do,’" Julia Fox continued. "I kind of felt like, ‘Oh my god, the world is my oyster.’ I’m my own muse." She also recently celebrated two and a half years of celibacy, so we're wishing her the best on her journey and hope she feels more fulfilled, self-confident, self-loved, and within her personal truth than ever.

Read More: Julia Fox Criticizes Diddy After He Releases Assault Video Apology

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
recommended content
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - January 23, 2022Pop CultureJulia Fox Reveals What She Learned From Kanye West, Labels Their Relationship A "Blessing"4.1K
Thierry Mugler: Couturissime Exhibition Opening NightPop CultureJulia Fox Disappoints Fans With Dating Ye To "Help" Kim K Comments3.2K
Julia Fox Celibate No Sex Kanye West Two Years Hip Hop NewsPop CultureJulia Fox Reveals Surprising Detail About Past Sex Life With Kanye West, Celebrates Over 2 Years Of Celibacy3.8K
Kenzo : Photocall - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023Pop CultureJulia Fox Was Kanye West's "Puppet" To Spite Kim Kardashian, She Claims1.7K