Julia Fox Makes Kanye West Fans Do A Double Take After Coming Out As A Lesbian

Many folks reacted supportively and with curiosity to Julia Fox's story, especially those invested in her public fling with Ye.

Julia Fox has come out as a lesbian, and amid a whole slew of supportive and heartening messages of love, there were a few fans looking back at past relationships with a very different lens. But first, the important part: she responded in a TikTok to a user who had the following message. "I love when I see a lesbian with their boyfriend. It’s like ‘Aww, you hate that man. You literally hate him.'" "Hey, that was me. I was that lesbian. So sorry, boys. Won’t happen again," the actress remarked. While she married Peter Artemiev from 2018 to 2020, she had previously spoken about wanting to "explore" her true sexuality.

"Like, maybe my ex-boyfriends weren’t wrong when they were calling me a lesbian and complaining that I never wanted to have sex with them," Julia Fox said in a 2022 Ziwe interview. This recalled the short-lived fling she had with Kanye West in many fans' eyes, especially her recent claim in a New York Times interview that she and Ye never had sex. As such, many wondered what his reaction to this news must be, and whether or not it was something that Fox already confided in him or other partners or members of her inner personal circle.

Julia Fox Comes Out

"You know, it was actually a blessing that he came into my life," Julia Fox said of Kanye West during this NYT conversation. "He kind of shook up my team in a way where a lot of the creative control was then given back to me. I’d get into fights with my creative team about it and be really upset about it, but then ultimately always concede and just do what they wanted me to do because it was easier than arguing.

"When he left, it was like, ‘Well, I’m gonna do what I wanna do,’" Julia Fox continued. "I kind of felt like, ‘Oh my god, the world is my oyster.’ I’m my own muse." She also recently celebrated two and a half years of celibacy, so we're wishing her the best on her journey and hope she feels more fulfilled, self-confident, self-loved, and within her personal truth than ever.