Julia Fox Reveals What She Learned From Kanye West, Labels Their Relationship A "Blessing"

Julia Fox had some major takeaways from her relationship with Ye.

Julia Fox says that her relationship with Kanye West was a "blessing" and explained what she learned from the iconic rapper during a recent interview with The New York Times. She says that he inspired her to take more creative control back from her team and in turn, she says she's her "own muse" now.

“You know, it was actually a blessing that he came into my life,” Fox said. “He kind of shook up my team in a way where a lot of the creative control was then given back to me. I’d get into fights with my creative team about it and be really upset about it, but then ultimately always concede and just do what they wanted me to do because it was easier than arguing.” From there, she explained how she's evolved since the relationship. “When he left, it was like, ‘Well, I’m gonna do what I wanna do.’ I kind of felt like, ‘Oh my god, the world is my oyster.’ I’m my own muse,” she said.

Read More: Julia Fox Criticizes Diddy After He Releases Assault Video Apology

Julia Fox & Kanye West Attend Paris Fashion Week

PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 24: Julia Fox and Ye are seen, outside Schiaparelli, during Paris. Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022, on January 24, 2022, in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)

Fox previously reflected positively on some aspects of her brief relationship with West during an interview with BBC. She explained: “I chose to turn a blind eye because it was fun, and exciting, and shiny, and you know just new. It felt like a relief in the beginning. ‘Oh finally, someone else can take the reins,’ but I think you know it became unsustainable and that’s why the relationship only lasted a month.”

Julia Fox Reflects On Dating Kanye West