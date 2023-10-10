Julia Fox Explains Meeting Kanye West & How Their Whirlwind Romance Fell Apart

From the moment it began in 2022, pop culture fanatics have been dying to know more about Julia Fox and Kanye West's unconventional relationship. At the time, there was speculation that the father of four was using the Uncut Gems actress to spite his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. In her new Down the Drain memoir, Fox essentially confirms these theories, making it known that there were several moments during her romance with Ye that left her in an uncomfortable state.

The mother of one allegedly first got into contact with the Yeezy founder after a mutual friend received an inquiry about Fox from West. He apparently called her up dozens of times, only to dominate the conversation. The socialite quickly earned herself an invite to celebrate NYE in Miami with the Graduation rapper, and he didn't hold back. At one point during their night out, Ye began peeing in the venue's parking lot while his date shielded him from the public. Afterward, they shared a steamy makeout session that was followed by dinner at Carbone the next day.

Read More: Julia Fox’s Body Is Shredded In New Promotional Video For “Down The Drain” Memoir: Watch

Julia Fox Reflects on the Highs and Lows of Dating Kanye West

Julia Fox and Ye attend the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2022, in Paris, France. (Photo by Peter White/Getty Images)

During that outing, the "Off the Grid" artist bluntly asked Fox if they could date and take their union public. This is when she began to grow concerned about the validity of their fling. "I feel like he’s using me in some weird, twisted game. It makes me feel dirty," the fashionista wrote in her book. The final few days of their time together took place in Paris for Fashion Week, where Julia and Kanye argued frequently, according to her recount of the events. When gifting her and friends Birkin bags, he allegedly made them recreate photos and videos of the moment several times, rubbing the starlet the wrong way.

Elsewhere in her Down the Drain memoir, Julia Fox revealed that Kanye West offered to pay for her breast augmentation during their relationship. Though she's been no stranger to cosmetic procedures in the past, this was one opportunity that the Italian-born actress didn't mind refusing. Read everything she had to say about that at the link below and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news.

Read More: Kanye West & Julia Fox’s Relationship Included Boob Job Offers While Playing Uno, Her Memoir Alleges

[Via]