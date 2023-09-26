Julia Fox & Kanye West’s Sex Life Was Non-Existent During Their Short-Lived Relationship, She Shares

Following his messy divorce from Kim Kardashian, Kanye West found himself spending time with plenty of interesting women. Julia Fox was among the first of the starlets who the father of four began dating when his single status was reinstated. Since then, we've also seen him with Chaney Jones, Candice Swanepoel, and now, Bianca Censori. He and the Uncut Gems actress only spent about two months together. In that time, they managed to push plenty of boundaries. The couple's shared love for creating seems to be what brought them together, and according to Fox, there surprisingly wasn't much of a sexual connection between them at all.

She's currently preparing to release her Down the Drain memoir, which will notably include some confessions about her time with Ye. Fox spoke with the New York Times about what readers can expect when it drops next month, at which time she explained her decision to be so candid about some of her most intimate moments. "I felt like it was the truth. Why not write it?" the Italian-born entertainer reflected.

Julia Fox Recalls Her Whirlwind Romance with Ye In Upcoming Memoir

Kanye West and Julia Fox are seen on January 23, 2022, in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)

"I have this thing where, in my personal writing, I don’t go into as much detail as I could. I’m like: ‘This [wild] thing happened. OK, moving on…’ So I made it a point to put the reader in the room. I didn’t want to skip over things. So maybe some things are too detailed," Fox continued. However, when asked about sleeping with Ye, she said we won't be reading about what because it's not how the pair spent their time together. "There, like, wasn’t any. It wasn’t really about that," she told the outlet.

Kanye West and Julia Fox enjoyed their moment in the spotlight together, travelling from designer show to shopping centre to expand their luxurious wardrobes. Since they split, he's been seen attending Fashion Week events with his new wife, Bianca Censori. The couple's outfits have been deemed incredibly controversial in countries like Italy, where the 46-year-old is being accused of breaking "anti-terror laws" with some of his latest looks. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

