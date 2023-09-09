Julia Fox’s NYFW Style Makes A Statement, Actress Wears Heart-Shaped Pasties & Braids: Photos

After recovering from the wild ride that is summer/music festival season, many of our favourite fashionistas are currently spending their September in New York City for another season of Fashion Week presentations. There appears to be a broad mix of recording artists, actresses, socialites, and internet personalities nabbing front-row seats at some of the biggest brands' events. Among them are Ice Spice and Julia Fox.

Both women have obviously become known for turning heads with their outfits throughout their rise to fame. The rap diva chiefly prefers booty-baring mini skirts and showing her panty. Fox tends to explore more avant-garde style choices, such as the heart-shaped nipple pasties she rocked around the Big Apple on Friday (September 8). The Uncut Gems actress styled her long, red hair in two braids, complete with pretty black bows, almost emulating shirt sleeves running down her chest.

Julia Fox is a True New Yorker

The mother of one's midsection was bare aside from an intricate black corset. She managed to keep ultra-low waist pants up while the paparazzi snapped her photo. Fox has been redefining her status as a style icon for the past few days, wearing everything from fairy wings to a two-piece set covered in watches.

Her bold, black outfit pictured above was swapped out for an all-white ensemble later that evening. The Italian-born starlet looked ethereal, as seen below, and only continues to prove how expansive her range (not to mention confidence) is.

More of the Actresses' Best Fashion Week Looks

Keep scrolling to see some of our favourite outfits Julia Fox has stepped out in over the past week. Who do you think has been the best dressed at New York Fashion Week so far? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more music/pop culture news updates.

