Lil Kim’s Daughter Hits The Runway At New York Fashion Week

New York Fashion Week is in full swing but one of the people making the biggest headlines is also one of the youngest attendees. Royal Reign, the nine-year-old daughter of Lil Kim, is garnering widespread praise for her appearance on the runway. Royal made an appearance at the 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show earlier this week. Other famous faces included Ice-T's daughter Chanel and Chanel Iman's daughters Cali and Cassie. Kim shared several shots of her daughter, including a black and white tracksuit look that inspired some serious deja vu. Elsewhere, Kim showed off her daughter in a white-and-purple Jordan jersey.

“I’m such a stage mom. My baby killed it. I’m sooo proud of her!!!” the 49-year-old rapper wrote on Instagram. It's something of a full circle for the mother and daughter. Back in 2014, it was an appearance at New York Fashion Week that revealed to the world that Lil Kim was pregnant. “My little boo boo is coming! My little baby boo my sunshine!” Kim told E! News at the time. It's not the first time that Royal has found the spotlight this year, however. Back in June, she was spotted taking in a Saucy Santana concert during Hollywood Pride.

Read More: Lil Kim suffers wardrobe malfunction at Hip Hop 50 show

Lil Kim Focuses On Her Daughter

However, the attention on her daughter is likely a breath of fresh air for Lil Kim, who has not had the best week. Kim was recruited by Ebony as the anchor of their Hip Hop 50 feature and was shot in a gorgeous satin gown. However, fans immediately noticed that Kim had been subjected to some poorly implemented Photoshop or similar editing.

"The entire staff deserves JAIL," one irate fan wrote on social media, which was a good summary of the backlash the feature received. "More like Kim Jong Un," another remarked. "Lil Kim looks like a Sims character," joked another. "This is egregious. Why is Kim looking like she's been generated by AI," lamented someone else. As mentioned, it's likely that with so much backlash to her Ebony feature, Kim will much likely prefer putting her energy into supporting her daughter's runway debut. Furthermore, follow all the latest music and fashion news here at HotNewHipHop. We'll have more coverage of New York Fashion Week as the industry mainstay continues this weekend.

Read More: Coco Austin promotes OnlyFans with Lil Kim squat pose

[via]