Lil Kim Has Revealing Wardrobe Malfunction During Massive Hip-Hop 50 Show

Some of hip-hop’s stars from every era gathered at Yankee Stadium in New York City to celebrate the genre’s 50th birthday to massive success on Friday (August 11). However, not everything about the show went perfectly for everyone, but then again, it’s a small hiccup in a much larger astonishment. Moreover, Lil Kim unfortunately suffered a wardrobe malfunction (more specifically, a nip slip) during her time on stage. She wore a shiny crop top and shorts with a jacket over herself, and at one point, the mesh gave out and revealed some extra, unintended skin. Still, the legendary femcee shrugged it off and continued to excel in her performance regardless of the mishap.

Furthermore, it was one of many amazing performances that night, joined by hip-hop legends from every corner. For example, Run-DMC gave what is apparently their final performance ever as a group, closing their indelible chapter in rap with the most meaningful bow possible. Among other rappers who performed were Snoop Dogg, T.I., Lil Wayne, Ashanti, Fat Joe, Common, the legendary duo EPMD, and many more. With all those titans in mind, Lil Kim’s malfunction is but a small and glossed-over piece in the puzzle.

Read More: Lil Kim Net Worth 2023: What Is The Queen Bee Worth?

Lil Kim Performs At Yankee Stadium

For far too long, the media has sensationalized incidents like these and placed blame on the victim of it. Regardless, it’s only as negative as you make it, and it’s clear that Lil Kim took everything in stride and would not let that define or hinder her performance. In addition, that was far from the most notable or important surprise of the night, as special guests joined the artists that were already on the roster. For example, hip-hop’s godfather DJ Kool Herc was in attendance, and The Fugees and Lauryn Hill put on a surprise set with Nas.

All in all, the show was over six hours long, and it would be a disservice to try to sum up everything great about it. We would leave out so many important contributors to the genre, so don’t let a simple piece of clothing distract you from the magic that took place here. Also, the ceremony honored many rappers who lost their lives over the years, making this as poignant and powerful as it was fun and fabulous. For more news on Lil Kim, the 50-year history of hip-hop, and its next five decades and beyond, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Lil’ Kim Delivers Massive “Queen Bee” Memoir Update

[via] [via]