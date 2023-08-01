Lil’ Kim Delivers Massive “Queen Bee” Memoir Update

In two years, Lil’ Kim’s memoir titled The Queen Bee will be available for purchase on September 23, 2025. This announcement came through X, formerly known as Twitter, from her account. The career of the legendary rapper continues to inspire countless women in the genre like Nicki Minaj and Coi Leroy. Now, with the title hitting the shelves in the next couple of years, it is another great achievement that looks to inspire even more women all over the world. Barnes & Noble, Amazon, and Target are some stores that will be selling her book.

Lil’ Kim’s memoir will take readers through, “Her earliest rap beginnings growing up in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, [to] her teenage years spent with the Notorious B.I.G. [and] her rise as a solo icon. Lil’ Kim not only blazed trails for women in hip-hop, but also inspired the careers of those who followed,” per the press release. On top of an intriguing story, the book was co-written by famed music journalist, Kathy Iandoli. The publisher, Hachette Books, is one of the largest publishers in the world, so it already has a lot of backing behind it.

Let The Celebrating Begin!

It’s been a long journey beehive, edits are finally done 🙌 Thank you to my bestie/soulmate @themarcjacobs for doing my forward ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ggqgxLnqyo — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) July 31, 2023

Lil’ Kim could not contain her zeal for this tremendous feat on her X post. She told her fans, known as the beehive, “It’s been a long journey beehive, edits are finally done. Thank you to my bestie/soulmate @themarcjacobs for doing my forward.” For those who do not know, Marc Jacobs is a fashion designer and has played a huge role throughout Kim’s career. Iandoli spoke about their true care for one another in an interview with VIBE.

How excited are you about Lil' Kim's memoir and who she collaborated with for it? Do you plan on getting a copy?

