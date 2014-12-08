Today’s generation of Hip Hop fans probably see her as more of a cartoon character than a big time player in the game of Hip Hop, but Queen Bee has had a long and illustrious career, and an extensive catalog of hits. Her roots are deep in the BK, getting her start under the tutelage of Biggie Smalls and as part of Junior M.A.F.I.A. She had a brash, in your face style that has faded somewhat in recent years, but resigned supreme for over a decade. Her debut album “Hard Core” was certified double platinum and produced three #1 singles in a row, a record for a female MC. She is also the only female rapper besides Missy Elliot to have 3 albums go platinum, though Nicki Minaj is not far behind. Some argue her best album, The Naked Truth, was released in the middle of her year long prison sentence for lying to a grand jury about her friend’s involvement in a shooting outside Hot 97. She has collaborated with countless artists including Notorious B.I.G., Diddy, Left Eye of TLC, Christina Aguilera, 50 Cent, Twista, Young Jeezy and Ludacris. Her new mixtape was scheduled to be released in the Fall of 2013, but has been pushed back multiple times, and there is no concrete date set for it’s release.