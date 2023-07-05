Nearly four years after her debut album Hard Core rocked the world, Lil’ Kim emerged with The Notorious K.I.M. The rapper’s sophomore album was a groundbreaking one for her, achieving instant commercial success. The Notorious K.I.M. also showcased a much more mature side to Lil’ Kim. She came out swinging with her second solo effort, re-stamping her musical identity into the public’s consciousness.

Lil’ Kim became widely known for her explicit and raunchy lyrics. As a pioneer of female rappers worldwide, she has vastly been credited for paving the way for a plethora of artists today. Beyond the music, The Notorious K.I.M. became visual gold. Elevating her fashion icon status to new heights, the music videos and fashion moments during the album’s reign were phenomenal. 23 years later, and The Notorious K.I.M. is still lauded as a solid showcase of Lil’ Kim’s impressive rap prowess and iconic imagery.

Background

Rapper Lil Kim (Kimberly Denise Jones) poses for photos at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Chicago, Illinois in June 2000. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Lil’ Kim rose to mainstream fame in the mid-nineties. After being discovered by The Notorious B.I.G. in 1994, she joined Junior M.A.F.I.A., contributing lyrics to their debut album Conspiracy. Two years later, her solo debut Hard Core was released to widespread acclaim. The album featured unapologetic and aggressively sexual lyrics which Lil’ Kim quickly became notable for.

While riding the high of her successful debut album, Lil’ Kim was expected to turn in a new album in no time. However, the murder of The Notorious B.I.G., her mentor, and who she had a tumultuous relationship with, hit her hard. The album serves as a memorial to him as the title suggests.

During the time between her first and second albums, Lil’ Kim achieved newer heights of fame for her style. Her bold, colorful, and high-glamor fashion choices earned her the title of Fashion Icon! She carried her stylish ensembles over into the era of her sophomore album. Indeed her image and sex appeal sparked a huge controversy, but Lil’ Kim remained unapologetic in her looks and sound.

Release Delays And Album Style

In the summer of 1999, multiple songs that were set to appear on the album were leaked. The high-profile leak remains one of the most infamous in music history. Undeterred, Lil’ Kim and Diddy returned to the studio to create new magic. This ultimately led to multiple delays with the album’s release. She recorded The Notorious K.I.M. between 1998 and 2000 before releasing the album on June 27, 2000.

The press tour for The Notorious K.I.M. also led to significant anticipation for the musical return of Lil’ Kim. The rapper continued to reiterate that she was insistent on revealing her creativity and versatility. Ever since her debut, rumors circulated that The Notorious B.I.G. was responsible for Lil’ Kim’s rhyme and flow. She wanted everyone to know about her lyrical pen game. While she stated that the album would surely put those claims to rest, she also wanted the world to know that the album would be highly reminiscent of her mentor.

While promoting the album on BET Rap City Basement, Lil’ Kim praised B.I.G. for influencing her greatly. “BIG helped me with a lot of my stuff. He showed me how to rap. He gave me the formula,” she said. “And all I did on this album was run with the formula.”

The Notorious K.I.M.’s Legacy

The Notorious K.I.M. was an album meant to cater to Lil’ Kim’s wide fanbase. Although her debut, Hard Core, was a commercial success, Lil’ Kim was dissatisfied with the lack of airwave play. She decided to create a more mixed sound with her sophomore work so that older and younger fans, as well as DJs could play her music. The Notorious K.I.M. doesn’t shy away from her explicit lyricism, but there are songs on the project that were significantly toned down and without any curse words. Thus, Lil’ Kim became embraced by a wider group of fans.

On this album, Lil’ Kim maintained her feminist stance with tracks like “Suck My Dick” and “Single Black Female.” She kept her sound fresh and evolving with songs like “No Matter What They Say.” Furthermore, her emotional and vulnerable side was highlighted on “Hold On,” a deep and moving song about her rocky life with B.I.G. All in all, Lil’ Kim fought for her place at the top with the album, and over two decades later, it remains an iconic staple in rap history.

