“Munch (Feelin U)” helped put her on the map, and Ice Spice continues to carve out her space in Hip Hop. The Bronx-born artist emerged last year with a viral hit that captivated fans worldwide, and she’s become the industry’s new “it” artist in the female Rap scene. In a new interview with XXL, Ice details her upbringing as the eldest of six children and wanting to make a mark as an artist.

“New York is full of stars, for real. So, it’s just like growing up around a bunch of stars, I feel like I became one,” she said. “The Bronx definitely made me tough. And it definitely allowed me to read people.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: (EDITOR NOTE: Image was created using a lens filter) Ice Spice and GloRilla attend the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 at The Cobb Theater on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/Filmmagic)

Before she had a hit under her belt, Ice Spice was a fan who idolized other women in the Rap game. She noted fellow New Yorkers Nicki Minaj and Lil Kim as influences.

“When I saw Nicki, I was so mesmerized. She’s the first female rapper that I seen,” said Spice. “And ever since then, I was kinda set on what I wanted to be.”

Once she decided on her Rap moniker in high school, people began to take her more seriously as an artist. Spice is currently working on her debut EP, which has yet to receive a release date. People are debating whether she’ll be a one-hit-wonder.

However, Ice said she doesn’t want the world to count her out just yet.

“I just started my career, so I got a long way to go before I’m satisfied. But I want to be remembered for all the things I didn’t get to do yet.”

