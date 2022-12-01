When it comes to negativity, Ice Spice doesn’t have time to pay attention. As a newcomer, Ice Spice quickly learned what being in the spotlight entails. Unfortunately, that often means facing harsh criticisms from hundreds of thousands of strangers on a daily basis. Yet, the “Munch” hitmaker has also gained many supporters, including Erykah Badu and her daughter, Puma Curry.

The mother-daughter duo was able to chat with Ice Spice as they fired off questions for Interview magazine. “I don’t pay too much attention to the noise.” She added, “I try to focus on the positive. I stay away from the comments section as much as possible, and I just pray a lot. That’s it.”

Additionally, Spice revealed her dream collaborations, and they shouldn’t come as a surprise. The New York rapper wants to get into the studio with Nicki Minaj or Doja Cat, and it’s a look that Badu and Curry co-signed. Spice also addressed rumors about her hair and that she’s had cosmetic surgery.

“You’re 100 percent right, there’s definitely a starter pack and I see a lot of girls doing it. I feel like it doesn’t apply to me all the way. My hair is short as f*ck, it’s not swinging down my back. My whole body’s natural, even though some people try to accuse me of surgery. Only thing fake is my teeth, which I got to get redone. And my nails. I be having some fake-ass nails.”

The rapper also spoke about where she draws inspiration from.

“I look to my whole environment,” said Spice. “The people I love that’s around me, posting me. And then, of course, the legends and icons too, like your mother right here. You definitely inspired me—my parents would play Baduizm top to bottom, like, all day. And Lil’ Kim, Nicki, Foxy, Remy, they’re all huge inspos for me.”

