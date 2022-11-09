These last few months have ushered in new success for Ice Spice. The New York, Drill rapper has been catapulted into the spotlight, especially following Drake’s co-sign. Spice’s viral “Munch” hit took over platforms as people tapped into the rising artist’s release, and fans are pouring over social media looking for more content.

In early 2021, Erica Banks, too, was reaching new heights with her single, “Buss It.” The track was a sensation on TikTok, and a subsequent challenge gained attention from Hip Hop and beyond. The 1501 Certified Entertainment signee’s song became so popular that it helped her ink a new deal with Warner Records.

(Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

The sultry Buss It Challenge amassed thousands of videos from social media users—including some of our favorite stars. An unknown Ice Spice also shared a clip of her own in January 2021, although she looked a tad different at the time.

These days, Ice Spice is recognized by her signature curly red ‘fro, but her Buss It video shows a different style.

The reaction to the resurfaced clip is ongoing as it has picked up steam once again. Following her new visibility, Ice Spice has been subjected to fake posts, as well, with videos claiming to be her also gaining attention. The rapper recently shut down reports of a sex tape leak making the rounds. However, there are still social media users who continue to share the fake clip.

Ice Spice has taken the controversy and criticism in stride. She and her team attempted to continue her “Munch” success with her new single, “Bikini Bottom,” and the track received a warm reception.

We’ll keep you updated as news of the rapper’s forthcoming project is shared. Check out her Buss It Challenge above and a few reactions below.

you mean to tell me ice spice had one of the first viral buss it videos and nobody said anything 😭😭 — mare (@orgasmicbruno) November 9, 2022

After watching Ice Spice “Buss it” challenge, I think I might show some support for her music — Trust me, I'm lying. (@moelewwatitdew) November 8, 2022