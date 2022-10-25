Most artists come in to the game with a signature look that helps fans identify with and relate to their authenticity. Ice Spice is no different. The Bronx rapper burst on to the scene earlier this year with her signature, curly orange ‘fro and sultry ensembles.

Fans of the “Munch” rapper were inspired by the fresh look so much that it was officially turned in to a costume for Halloween 2022. Spirit Halloween, deemed the world’s number one costume store, is selling the Ice Spice themed fit, which is a direct replica of her look from her viral “No Clarity” music video. The 22-year old took to social media to react to the costume, jokingly writing, “Nah this is outrageous.”

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 30: Ice Spice attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Supporters of the upcoming rapper can’t get enough of the iconic costume. One Twitter user commented, “She a star, I ain’t seen no Jay-Z costumes unless I missed it.” Another fan suggested that the Ice should get paid for them using her likeness. “If I was ice spice , they would have to cut me a check for this one,” they wrote.

Since hitting the scene with her viral hit over the summer, Ice has had her fair share of drama with the media. Last month, she denied allegations that she was the woman in a sex tape that made its rounds on the Internet. “U guys want them fake ass leaks to be me so bad just so u can go beat your lil dirty meat to it,” she tweeted.

The “Feelin’ U” rapper also spoke out about rumors that Drake unfollowed her on Instagram after they met up in Canada for OVO Fest 2022. “He did [unfollow],” she admitted on BET’s Rap City 22. “I don’t know why though. It’s OK. It’s all love.”

