It has been a whirlwind for Ice Spice throughout 2022. The New York newcomer has been taking over social media platforms with her “Munch” single which has even sparked freestyle remixes from some of our favorite hitmakers. Despite critics attacking her for having a meteoric rise over the six months, Spice is focused on continuing to take to festival stages from one country to the next.

Ice Spice has been grinding for years as she attempted to build herself up to par with Rap’s elite. Like many emerging artists who receive their big break, the budding artist is taking it all in. She was able to catch up with BET’s Rap City amid this week’s Hip Hop Awards, and during the chat, she touched on her relationship with Drake.

(Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)

Drizzy was quick with the co-sign and helped launch Spice to new heights. He promoted her on Instagram but within weeks, internet sleuths learned that the OVO mogul unfollowed without explanation.

While on Rap City, Spice was asked about the removal, but according to her, she had no idea why. However, she did dismiss any mention of animosity, plainly stating that it’s still “all love.”

Elsewhere, she talked about when Drake first reached out to her. Spice shared that he told her that “Munch” and her freestyles were “hard,” and she was so surprised, all she could do was ask if she could post it online. Drizzy told her of course and thanked her for asking beforehand.

Check out Ice Spice’s highlight with Rap City below and see what else she had to say about being a this year’s OVO Fest.