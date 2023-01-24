She was recently spotted in the VIP at Drake’s Apollo Theater concert, but not too long ago, Ice Spice was just another aspiring artist from the Bronx. Thanks to a little thing called TikTok, her “Munch (Feelin U)” record exploded on social media. Ice captured the attention of 10K Projects and Capitol Records, changing her life for the better in ways she only imagined. Still, she says she’s just a regular girl from New York City.

“I’m just naturally super chill and nonchalant about a lot of things,” she told the New York Times. “I’ve always been that way, since I was a baby.”

Read More: Keyshia Cole Jokes That Ice Spice Looks Like Faith Evans

Spice admitted to being inspired by the Brooklyn Drill Rap wave in 2019, specifically when Pop Smoke was gaining traction in the mainstream. Then, Ice joined the popular “Buss It Challenge” that took over TikTok and beyond. After getting a taste of going viral, she was ready to take a leap into artistry.

“Once that happened I was like, Oh, if I could do it one time, I’m pretty sure I could do it again,” she said. “That’s when I knew I could be an artist.”

“I was getting a lot of hate when I first put out my anything — content, music, whatever,” she also shared. However, as she put it, “Hate could take you a long way.”

Read More: Ice Spice Clones Take Over Times Square

These days, Ice Spice is adjusting to being the breadwinner of her community.

“People won’t ask you directly, like, ‘Hey, can you buy me a house?’ I mean, they will, actually,” she added. Even so, it doesn’t seem to bother her; however, it’s being unable to provide that gets under her skin.

“It’s just weird now being at a certain place and not being able to just help everybody that you want to help.”

Meanwhile, check out Ice Spice’s newly released EP Like…? below.

[via]