New York City residents descended on the Apollo Theater for two unforgettable evenings watching Drake perform. The OVO icon also brought out a few friends to help him celebrate his appearances, including Dipset and 21 Savage. However, it was the New York Police Department who stole the show.

A viral video showed officers outside the venue filming attendees as they exited. Immediately, it was circulated that the officers were using face recognition software to apprehend any potential suspects of crimes.

The news caused a firestorm of backlash as people once again questioned the NYPD’s methods. Mayor Eric Adams was also at the concert and was seen with Jim Jones in the rapper’s dressing room backstage.

Additionally, to quell any misconceptions about their presence at Drake’s show, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Public Information issued a statement to Consequence.

“The officer depicted in the video is a Community Affairs officer involved with the 28th Precinct’s social media team,” they said. “The officer was taking video for an upcoming Twitter post that will highlight local community events. The video will not be utilized for any other reason.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Drake performs on stage at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Further, a reporter for the NY Daily News also shared comments allegedly made by Mayor Adams. When asked about the controversy, Adams reportedly said, “Twitter is not real.”

Further, Of those who criticized the NYPD filming citizens at the concert, Adams stated, “Let them keep complaining.”

Check out a few more images from the Apollo Theater event below.

"Twitter is not real," @NYCMayor says when asked of social media criticism over this video showing NYPD officers filming people leaving this weekend's Drake concert in Harlem.



He says it was a good NYPD community affairs initiative & says of critics: "Let them keep complaining" https://t.co/MTO9DEBRzk — Chris Sommerfeldt (@C_Sommerfeldt) January 23, 2023

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Atmosphere at Drake Live from Apollo at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Drake and The Diplomats aka Dipset perform on stage during Drake Live From The Apollo Theater for SiriusXM and Sound 42 at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Drake and 21 Savage performs on stage at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

