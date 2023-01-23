The Apollo Theatre cleared the air following a frightening incident that took place during Drake’s Sunday night concert.

The Toronto rapper appeared on stage for back-to-back intimate performances at the legendary Apollo. He breezed through hits, both new and old.

Both evenings included special guests, such as Dipset, Lil Uzi Vert, and 21 Savage but things weren’t entirely mishap-free on Sunday night. After bringing 21 on stage to perform singles off of Her Loss, a fan fell off of the second-floor balcony, prompting a brief pause in the show.

Though Drake clarified there were no injuries, the Apollo Theatre launched an investigation into the matter.

“Unfortunately, last evening an incident occurred with an audience member who landed in the orchestra from the lower mezzanine,” the statement from the Apollo’s Twitter page began. “Drake, Apollo, and SiriusXM halted the show immediately when learning of a potential fan injury and standard protocols were taken. They were seen immediately by EMS on site. The fan and other audience members reported that they were ok.

The statement concluded, “The Apollo is investigating the situation further.”

A statement about last night’s concert: pic.twitter.com/MqvUmFyzP7 — apollotheater (@ApolloTheater) January 23, 2023

After the individual fell, a crew member informed Drake of what took place and he and 21 exited the stage. Drake and 21 returned to finish their set once the venue’s team secured the area. The Canadian rapper offered to perform for an additional 10 minutes because of the delay.

Aside from the concerts, Drake also announced that he and 21 Savage were hitting the road together in support of Her Loss. We’ll keep you posted on anymore details surrounding the forthcoming tour with Drizzy and 21.