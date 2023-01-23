Drake has confirmed that he and 21 Savage will be embarking on a tour together this summer. The Toronto rapper spoke about the upcoming shows during his performance at the Apollo Theater on Sunday night.

“I was telling them earlier but.. ff you guys enjoy that experience, feel free to come see and my brother this Summer,” he said.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Drake and 21 Savage perform at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

While Drake and 21 have spoken about touring following the release of Her Loss before, they hadn’t confirmed when it would be happening. The announcement comes a day after news of the tour leaked online.

Despite not sharing the exact dates on Sunday night, the leaks show that the two will be hitting Chicago, Detroit, Glendale, Foxborough, Philadelphia, Charlotte, Miami, Atlanta, Inglewood, Las Vegas, and more.

In addition to discussing the highly-anticipated tour, Drake also teased working on a new album the night before.

“I appreciate all of those people that stick by me.… but I deeply appreciate everybody for continuing to support us,” he said. “I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least. And I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one, who knows!”

As for the performance in New York City, Drake performed songs spanning his entire career. He also surprised fans by bringing out Lil Uzi Vert to play his latest single, “Just Wanna Rock.”

Check out Drake’s confirmation of his upcoming tour below.

