Drake gave a major shout-out to Erykah Badu on his Instagram Story on Monday night. He praised the legendary singer as his “eternal spirit animal.”

Drake’s comment came in response to a post from Badu, who had shared a headline labeling the Toronto singer “the voice of a generation.” She added, “cause he is @champagnepapi.”

“My eternal spirit animal has spoken, ” Drake replied to the post, adding several emojis.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 05: Erykah Badu performs at The Royal Festival Hall on November 05, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Burak Cingi/Redferns)

Drake wrapped up his second show at the Apollo Theater on Sunday night. Over the course of the weekend, he performed songs from throughout his career. He also welcomed several noteworthy guests to the stage. Among them were Lil Uzi Vert, Dipset, and his Her Loss collaborator, 21 Savage.

During his performance for Saturday’s show, Drake teased working on a new album for the audience.

“I appreciate all of those people that stick by me.… but I deeply appreciate everybody for continuing to support us,” he said. “I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least. And I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one, who knows!”

Drake also confirmed that he’ll be going on tour with 21 Savage over the summer. The dates for the tour had leaked online beforehand.

“I was telling them earlier but.. ff you guys enjoy that experience, feel free to come see and my brother this Summer,” he said.

Check out Drake and Erykah Badu’s interaction on Instagram below.