Drake brought out Lil Uzi Vert for his concert at the Apollo Theater in New York City, sponsored by SiriusXM, on Sunday night. It was his second night in a row of performing at the city’s iconic venue.

While on stage, Uzi performed his latest single, “Just Wanna Rock.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Atmosphere at Drake Live from Apollo at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Saying goodbye to Uzi on stage, Drake remarked: “I love this guy so much. Before you go, I just want to say 21 said some really nice shit last night, and I gotta echo the same sentiment about this guy.”

“Anytime in life I feel down or whatever it is, I always get a message from him checking in. Never asking for nothing, just checking,” he added.

Drake also labeled him one of the greatest artists of this generation.

The night before, Drake performed a total of 42 tracks while bringing out Dipset as a special guest. He also teased working on a new album for the audience.

“I appreciate all of those people that stick by me.… but I deeply appreciate everybody for continuing to support us,” he said. “I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least. And I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one, who knows!”

In addition to the performers, a number of high-profile guests were in attendance at Drake’s Apollo shows. Kevin Durant, Ice Spice, and more were all in the audience.

Check out Lil Uzi Vert’s appearance at Drake’s concert below.

