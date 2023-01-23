Drake brought out Lil Uzi Vert for his concert at the Apollo Theater in New York City, sponsored by SiriusXM, on Sunday night. It was his second night in a row of performing at the city’s iconic venue.

While on stage, Uzi performed his latest single, “Just Wanna Rock.”

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Atmosphere at Drake Live from Apollo at The Apollo Theater on January 21, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

Saying goodbye to Uzi on stage, Drake remarked: “I love this guy so much. Before you go, I just want to say 21 said some really nice shit last night, and I gotta echo the same sentiment about this guy.”

“Anytime in life I feel down or whatever it is, I always get a message from him checking in. Never asking for nothing, just checking,” he added.

Drake also labeled him one of the greatest artists of this generation.

The night before, Drake performed a total of 42 tracks while bringing out Dipset as a special guest. He also teased working on a new album for the audience.

“I appreciate all of those people that stick by me.… but I deeply appreciate everybody for continuing to support us,” he said. “I’ve thought about a bunch of things in life, but at this moment in time none of those things are stopping making music for you, so I’ll be here for you for a little bit at least. And I hope I can strike up more emotions for you, maybe this year. I might get bored and make another one, who knows!”

In addition to the performers, a number of high-profile guests were in attendance at Drake’s Apollo shows. Kevin Durant, Ice Spice, and more were all in the audience.

Check out Lil Uzi Vert’s appearance at Drake’s concert below.

Drake brought Lil Uzi Vert out to perform “Just Wanna Rock” at the Apollo. pic.twitter.com/or2o9awzlw — digitalfeedmedia (@digitalfeedtv) January 23, 2023

