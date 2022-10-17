In preparation for their long-awaited The Pink Tape album, Lil Uzi Vert has returned with a new single called “Just Wanna Rock,” this one featuring a fast-paced Jersey beat produced by Synthetic and MCVertt.

While the lyrics are few and far behind, the beat is a fresh new sound for the Philadelphia-born artist, who shared his Red & White EP earlier this year, much to his fan’s pleasure.

As Genius notes, “Just Wanna Rock” was initially teased on September 15 when an Instagram fan page that LUV frequently experiments with shared a snippet. Since then, it’s gone on to amass over 150K videos on TikTok with just a small portion of the track’s incredible sound.

At this time, it remains unclear exactly when Uzi plans to drop off The Pink Time, but we do know that the project will be a featureless one – read more about that here, and stream the latest from the “Silly Watch” hitmaker on Spotify or Apple Music below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Hit her once, no ties (Shake it-shake it)

How the f*ck you gon’ kill my vibe? (Shake it down)

Stand on my money, don’t know my size (Shake it-shake it)

Pick them sides, and you better choose wisely (Shake it-shake it down-down)

That’s my high, one, two, three, four, throw up the five (Shake it-shake it)

