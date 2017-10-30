surprise release
- SongsNBA YoungBoy Is Getting "No Sleep" On New Christmas Eve Single: ListenYB once again proves that he stays working, 365 days a year.ByHayley Hynes10.5K Views
- SongsNBA YoungBoy Drops 8-Minute Track, "This Not A Song, This For My Supporters"At one point in the lengthy new release, the Louisiana native urges Kanye West to "stay in [his] home."ByHayley Hynes17.6K Views
- SongsRuss Surprises Fans With "Inside" Single Exclusively On SoundCloudThe New Jersey native has two new singles due to drop throughout December.ByHayley Hynes6.9K Views
- SongsLil Uzi Vert Surprises Fans With "Just Wanna Rock" Single: ListenSynthetic and MCVertt produced the upbeat new song.ByHayley Hynes13.2K Views
- NewsKodak Black Delivers Surprise 4-Track "Closure" EP Exclusively On YouTubeYak shared his "Back For Everything" album earlier this year, and now he's back with some emotionally driven songs for his fans.ByHayley Hynes17.9K Views
- SongsJPEGMAFIA Suprise Drops New Single/Video "Covered In Money!"JPEGMAFIA unexpectedly drops new song & visuals entitled, "Covered In Money!"ByDominiq R.2.1K Views
- MusicG-Eazy Announces Surprise Project "Scary Nights" With MoneyBagg Yo, Gunna & MoreYoung Gerald is taking over Spooky Season.ByAlex Zidel4.9K Views
- NewsValee Drops Surprise EP "Runnin' Rich" With G Herbo, Vic Mensa, & MoreValee is back with seven new songs.ByAlex Zidel8.1K Views
- MusicMetro Boomin Announces New Project "Not All Heroes Wear Capes"The return of Metro Boomin.
ByAron A.51.4K Views
- MusicNBA Youngboy & Kevin Gates Drop Off Surprise EP “4 Respect”: ListenStream Kevin Gates & NBA Youngboy's new joint project "4 Respect."ByKevin Goddard9.4K Views
- NewsLil Wop's "Dawn Of The Dead" Is Horrifying, In A Good WayLil Wop's new song is unexpectedly experimental.ByBrynjar Chapman3.3K Views
- MusicChief Keef Dropping Surprise "Ottopsy" EP At MidnightNew music from Chief Keef is on the way. ByMatthew Parizot9.6K Views
- NewsKevin Gates Delivers Surprise Release "Chained To The City"Stream Kevin Gates' new 3-song EP "Chained to The City."ByKevin Goddard59.7K Views
- MusicOffset, 21 Savage & Metro Boomin' Dropping "Without Warning" Album TonightAnother surprise album from some of Atlanta's finest. ByAron A.41.1K Views