In his usual fashion, NBA YoungBoy has markedly delivered consistent new releases to his fans all 2022 long. Rather than take the last month of the year to himself, the 22-year-old came through on Sunday (December 4) with an eight-minute-long gift for his listeners.

The rapper unleashed “This Not a Song, This For My Supporters” earlier today. Throughout the lengthy title, he both raps and directly speaks to his audience, maintaining his favourite message as of late, which is all about stopping the violence.

“Youngin tryna put that blick on something / Youngin steady tryna hit at something,” he firstly spits on the chorus. “I been tryna tell ’em not to do it / And these p*ssy n*ggas gon’ tell up on me.”

As HipHopNMore notes, elsewhere in the new release, YB specifically addresses the ongoing situation with Kanye West. The 45-year-old has been undeniably causing concern with his recent anti-Semitic antics and praise of Hitler, among other controversial acts.

“And, it hurt my heart that Kanye let them people break his soul / How the f*ck that go? N*gga, stay in yo’ home! / N*gga, hold your ground! You strong!” he explicitly raps.

In the caption of his YouTube upload, the Baton Rouge-born star penned another message. “I feel yo pain, I got you n*gga. I’m with you. Just remember to ‘remain a man’ and you (sweet lady) ‘remain a [woman]’. Don’t let these people flunk you out. I’m gone protect you and preach to the end.”

“We will not be broken,” he additionally added. “The only option is to win. A gangster is not who you say you are, ‘it’s who you show you are.’ It’s not what these n*ggas trying to dictate you to be. Make your own decisions and stand on it.”

