2022 came to a close rather quickly. We’re already four days into 2023 and are patiently awaiting some highly-anticipated music releases this year.

However, 2022 didn’t end without a bombshell from Uncle Murda. Sticking to tradition, the New York rapper dropped off his annual “Rap Up” song on New Year’s Eve.

Rapper Bobby Shmurda visits SiriusXM Studios on October 05, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

Sprawling across the track’s 15-minute runtime, the 42-year-old doesn’t hold back when addressing the various events that transpired over the course of the past 12 months in both hip-hop and pop culture.

One of the many artists he mentions is Bobby Shmurda. Namely, he addresses the beef between the “Hot N*gga” rapper and NBA YoungBoy earlier last year.

“NBA Youngboy had Rich The Kid shook / Over a little picture with Lil Durk that he took / Hope he know Bobby Shmurda and Rich The Kid different / Bobby will really boom you, n*gga, watch who you mention,” he raps within the first verse.

The Past Beef

It all began in November when Rowdy Rebel decided to speak out against the tragic murder of King Von. Specifically, he shares his thoughts on Lul Tum, the alleged killer and affiliate of both Quando Rondo and YoungBoy. “When King Von died, that Lul Tim n*gga, he didn’t have to get out of the car and start squeezing right away. You already got yours drawn,” says the “Computers” rapper.

“His mind off the rip went to kill. How you went to kill? How much hate you have already to kill this man?” he questions afterwards.

Rowdy Rebel talks about how he would of handled the situation between King Von and Lul Tim pic.twitter.com/3ZKcDWyur2 — No Jumper (@nojumper) November 25, 2022

The Baton Rouge native subsequently replied in an Instagram Story. “I see why n*ggas irrelevant today “Be trying to make all the sense thinking what they saying real but sounding stupid asf[.]” Just mind yo businesses And stop the violence,” he says, before signing off as “Quando[‘s] big brother.”

The “Hot N*gga” rapper later shared his own two cents, seemingly dissing YoungBoy and Rondo in the process.

“Stop telling me about your brother’s shooters and your brother’s this – what the f*ck do you do? Huh? When are you finally gonna do something?” he questions.

Shmurda’s Reaction

Regardless of the past beef, Shmurda has since shared his thoughts on being mentioned in Murda’s year-end song. Evidently, he finds it humorous and simultaneously insists he’s a changed man. In an Instagram Live video, he reacts to hearing Murda dropping his name in the track for the first time. “Murda, I’m a changed man. I’m a changed man. I’m different, man. I’m tryna change, Murda. I ain’t tryna boom nobody no more,’ he pleads during the video.

What’s your favorite namedrop or mention in Uncle Murda’s wild “Rap Up 2022” track? Comment down below. Finally, make sure to stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest updates in music and pop culture.

[via]